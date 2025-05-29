FALMOUTH – A vehicle collided with a utility pole in Falmouth around 11 AM Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) and Central Avenue. The driver was treated and released at the scene. Eversource was called to check the pole. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle collides with utility pole in Falmouth
May 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
