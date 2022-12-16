You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6

Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6

December 16, 2022

BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woodline. The crash happened westbound past Exit 72 (Willow Street) shortly after 1 PM Friday. A Yarmouth ambulance also responded to the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared.

