BARNSTABLE – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle went off Route 6 into the woodline. The crash happened westbound past Exit 72 (Willow Street) shortly after 1 PM Friday. A Yarmouth ambulance also responded to the scene. Mass State Police are investigating if weather was a factor in the crash. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared.
Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle crashes into woods on Route 6
December 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
