YARMOUTH – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth. It happened shortly after 9 PM Tuesday on Route 6 eastbound just before Union Street (Exit 75). Mass State Police are investigating if black ice played a role in the crash.
Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Yarmouth
December 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- SouthCoast Wind Has Been Approved
- Study Identifies Most Dangerous Route 6 and Route 28 Interchanges
- Boston Marathon Bomber Remains On Death Row After Presidential Commutations
- Big Lots Going Out Of Business
- Children’s Cove Receives Re-Accreditation From The National Children’s Alliance
- Cooperative Bank Of Cape Cod Announces Nearly $125,000 In Nonprofit Support
- Sea Street Construction To Resume In Early January
- Longtime Cape League Coach Dies
- DOJ Files Complaint Against CVS For Facilitating Unlawful Sale Of Prescription Opioids
- Barnstable Parking Fines To Increase On January First
- Barnstable Highlights Support for Foreign Workers
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod’s Failing Water Quality Grades Continue, Hope on Town Sewer
- Nantucket Barrier Beach Designated National Natural Landmark