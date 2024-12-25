You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Yarmouth

Driver escapes serious injury after vehicle overturns on Route 6 in Yarmouth

December 24, 2024

YARMOUTH – A driver escaped serious injury after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth. It happened shortly after 9 PM Tuesday on Route 6 eastbound just before Union Street (Exit 75). Mass State Police are investigating if black ice played a role in the crash.

