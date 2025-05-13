You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver escapes serious injury in rollover crash in Bourne

Driver escapes serious injury in rollover crash in Bourne

May 13, 2025

BOURNE – A driver escaped serious injury after a rollover crash in Bourne. The collision happened shortly before 2 PM on Route 28 about a mile north of the Otis Rotary. The victim was transported to a hospital for further evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 