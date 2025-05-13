BOURNE – A driver escaped serious injury after a rollover crash in Bourne. The collision happened shortly before 2 PM on Route 28 about a mile north of the Otis Rotary. The victim was transported to a hospital for further evaluation. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver escapes serious injury in rollover crash in Bourne
May 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Still Experiencing Drought; MA DEP Praises Several Cape Water Systems
- Coast Guard Wants to Remove Chatham Buoys
- When to Hit the Road for Memorial Day Weekend, AAA Forecasts Record Travel Numbers
- Massachusetts is Challenging Trump’s “Energy Emergency” as Oil Industry Eyes Northeast Waters
- Several Boat America Safety Courses Being Held In Orleans
- Previously-Dormant Cicadas Predicted To Make Plenty Of Noise On Cape Cod
- New Fire Station, Sewer Expansion Headlines Orleans Town Meeting
- CVS Pressed On MassHealth Prescription Prices
- Barnstable County Applauds Age-Friendly Executive Order from Gov.
- With Barnstable County Among Oldest in Nation, Healey Signs Executive Order Supporting Elderly
- LISTEN: What are Cape Cod’s Most Expensive and Most Affordable Towns? Realtors Examine Amid Housing Crisis
- Falmouth Rep. Proposes $50k for Pocasset After Closure Fears
- Fall River Diocese Congratulates New Pope Leo XIV, Regional Celebration Planned