TRURO – A driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injury after a rollover crash in Truro. The crash happened shortly after 5 PM on Route 6 near the Shore Road turnoff. Truro Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area.
Driver escapes serious injury in rollover crash in Truro
November 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
