Driver escapes serious injury in rollover crash in Truro

Driver escapes serious injury in rollover crash in Truro

November 12, 2021

TRURO – A driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped serious injury after a rollover crash in Truro. The crash happened shortly after 5 PM on Route 6 near the Shore Road turnoff. Truro Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays in the area.

