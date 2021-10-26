YARMOUTH – A car crashed into the woods off Route 6 in Yarmouth sometime after 6:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened eastbound before the Bass River overpass. The driver was able to get out of the car and was evaluated by EMTs. State Police are investigating if wet roads were a factor in the crash.
Driver evaluated after car crashes into woods along Route 6 in Yarmouth
October 26, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Braced for Nor’easter
- Barnstable County Safety Officials Prep for Storm
- Eversource Preps for Storm Approaching Cape Cod, Islands
- US Details New International COVID-19 Travel Requirements
- Baker Announces $66 Million in MassWorks Funding
- New Report Shows Bleak Outlook for Right Whales
- AAA: Massachusetts Gas Prices Highest Since 2014
- Steamship Authority Advises Travelers Plan Ahead of Weather
- COVID Cases Falling, but Trouble Signs Arise as Winter Looms
- Update: Yarmouth Town Meeting Postponed Due to Weather
- Army Corps Seeking Input On Proposed Vineyard Sound Activity
- Falmouth Health Agent Gives Weekly COVID-19 Update
- State Provides Update On Vaccine Booster Availability