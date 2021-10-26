You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver evaluated after car crashes into woods along Route 6 in Yarmouth

Driver evaluated after car crashes into woods along Route 6 in Yarmouth

October 26, 2021

YARMOUTH – A car crashed into the woods off Route 6 in Yarmouth sometime after 6:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened eastbound before the Bass River overpass. The driver was able to get out of the car and was evaluated by EMTs. State Police are investigating if wet roads were a factor in the crash.

