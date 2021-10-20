BARNSTABLE – Just after 11:30 AM Wednesday morning, a Honda CR-V driven by an elderly man apparently went out of control as it proceeded down a long driveway next to the Cummaquid Post Office on Route 6A in Barnstable Vilage. The vehicle went off the driveway through some
bushes and struck a vehicle parked in front of a house. The force of the impact moved the parked car about 10 feet. The driver declined medical treatment and was taken to his nearby home by the Barnstable FD. The beginning of the driveway is used to go in to the parking lot of
the post office. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Driver evaluated after car goes through trees and strikes second vehicle in Barnstable
October 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- White House Details Plans to Vaccinate 28M Children Age 5-11
- Cape Cod Community College to Receive Stop & Shop Donation
- Cape Cod Real Estate Moderating, But Still Strong Historically
- Mashpee to Ban Single-Use Plastic Water Bottle Sales
- Trash Bash Returns In Person
- Healthcare Experts Highlight Breast Cancer Awareness
- Sandwich Considers Jet Ski Ban on Peters Pond
- US Expected to Authorize Mix-And-Match COVID Booster Shots
- State Health Experts Urge Flu Shots Ahead of Winter
- Barnstable Rolling Rally Registration Now Open
- Cape Cod Community College Highlighting Green Energy Jobs
- Orleans Accepting Applications for Christmas Tree Sales
- New High-Tech Buoy Coming to Buzzards Bay