Driver evaluated after car goes through trees and strikes second vehicle in Barnstable

October 20, 2021


BARNSTABLE – Just after 11:30 AM Wednesday morning, a Honda CR-V driven by an elderly man apparently went out of control as it proceeded down a long driveway next to the Cummaquid Post Office on Route 6A in Barnstable Vilage. The vehicle went off the driveway through some
bushes and struck a vehicle parked in front of a house. The force of the impact moved the parked car about 10 feet. The driver declined medical treatment and was taken to his nearby home by the Barnstable FD. The beginning of the driveway is used to go in to the parking lot of
the post office. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

