PROVINCETOWN – A car reportedly struck a tree on Route in Provincetown about 10 PM Sunday. The crash happened on the inbound side near the sand dunes before Snail Road. The driver was evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by Provincetown Police. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver evaluated after car strikes tree on Route 6 in Provincetown
April 13, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
