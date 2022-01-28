YARMOUTH – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Yarmouth aroundc 5 PM Friday. The crash happened on Higgins Crowell Road near Route 28. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Evening commuter traffic was slowed in the area. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver evaluated after car vs pole crash on Higgins Crowell Road near Route 28 in Yarmouth
January 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Cape Cod Healthcare Highlights Vaccines and Boosters for United Front Against COVID
- Sunday Journal – Orleans Highlights Affordable Housing Issue
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center Finds New Executive Director
- Dukes County Asks Island Residents to Prepare for Storm
- Eversource Geared Up for Potential Heavy Snowfall and High Winds
- Ferry Lines Warn About Possible Cancellations Saturday
- Dennis Police Put Parking Ban in Effect for Weekend
- National Weather Service Forecasts Strong Winds and Heavy Snows
- COVID Surge Peak Past, But Officials Urge Caution
- As Storm Approaches, AAA Urges Caution on Roads
- Barnstable County Officials Preparing for Weekend Snow and Winds
- Governor Charlie Baker Unveils $48.5B State Budget Proposal
- Cadets With Massachusetts Maritime Academy Embark On Six Week Learning Expedition