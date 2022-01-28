You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver evaluated after car vs pole crash on Higgins Crowell Road near Route 28 in Yarmouth

Driver evaluated after car vs pole crash on Higgins Crowell Road near Route 28 in Yarmouth

January 28, 2022


YARMOUTH – A vehicle struck a utility pole in Yarmouth aroundc 5 PM Friday. The crash happened on Higgins Crowell Road near Route 28. The driver was evaluated for unknown injuries. Evening commuter traffic was slowed in the area. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

