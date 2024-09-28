YARMOUTH – Around 2:15 PM Saturday afternoon a single vehicle crash was reported on Station Avenue in front of the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School. A Cadillac Seville appeared to have gone off the road into a wooded area in front of the school striking a tree. The driver was being evaluated at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Driver evaluated after car vs tree crash in Yarmouth
September 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
