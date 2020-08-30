YARMOUTH – State Police are investigating after a vehicle reportedly crashed into the median on Route 6 in Yarmouth. The crash happened about 9 PM eastbound before exit 8. The driver was out of the car when rescuers arrived and was evaluated before being taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Eastbound traffic was backed up while the scene was worked.
Driver evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth
August 29, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
