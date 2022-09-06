You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver evaluated after crashing into utility pole in Harwich

Driver evaluated after crashing into utility pole in Harwich

September 5, 2022

Harwich Police/CWN

HARWICH – A driver was evaluated after their vehicle struck a utility pole in Harwich. It happened just after 8 PM Monday on Orleans Road (Route 39) at Church Street. Eversource was called to replace the broken pole. Harwich Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

