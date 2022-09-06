HARWICH – A driver was evaluated after their vehicle struck a utility pole in Harwich. It happened just after 8 PM Monday on Orleans Road (Route 39) at Church Street. Eversource was called to replace the broken pole. Harwich Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
Driver evaluated after crashing into utility pole in Harwich
September 5, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape and Islands Primaries Include GOP Nomination for Congress
- Governor Baker Announces Climate Funding For Several Cape Towns
- New Study Examines Role of Coastal Wetlands In Addressing Climate Change
- State Announces Detection of Second West Nile Case
- Federal Money Will Support Beach Water Quality Monitoring
- Offshore Wind Ramps Up Hiring, Workers Taught Safety
- Navigator Program Helps Cancer Patients Through Treatment Journey
- Local Candidate For Attorney General Gets Law Enforcement Group Endorsement
- Barnstable 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony Commemorates 21st Anniversary
- Girly Girl P.A.R.T.S 5k Run/Walk Returns In-Person
- Sandy Neck Beach Reopened to Swimming
- Sunday Journal – 9/11 Commemoration
- Sunday Journal – Barnstable Hosting Free 55+ Community Safety Event