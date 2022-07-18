BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported in Bourne about 4:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) just off the State Police rotary. The driver was evaluated by EMTs but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne
July 18, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
