You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne

Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Bourne

July 18, 2022

BOURNE – A rollover crash was reported in Bourne about 4:45 PM Monday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) just off the State Police rotary. The driver was evaluated by EMTs but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 