BREWSTER – A single vehicle rollover crash was reported in Brewster shortly after 11:30 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Stony Brook and Red Top roads. The driver was able to self extricate and was evaluated. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Brewster
May 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
