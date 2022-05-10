You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Brewster

Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Brewster

May 9, 2022

BREWSTER – A single vehicle rollover crash was reported in Brewster shortly after 11:30 PM Monday. The crash happened at the intersection of Stony Brook and Red Top roads. The driver was able to self extricate and was evaluated. Brewster Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

