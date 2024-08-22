You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Sandwich

Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Sandwich

August 22, 2024


SANDWICH – One person was evaluated after a rollover crash in Sandwich. According to reports, a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck struck a utility pole before rolling on its roof. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.

