SANDWICH – One person was evaluated after a rollover crash in Sandwich. According to reports, a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck struck a utility pole before rolling on its roof. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash.
Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Sandwich
August 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Airport Holding Long-Term Plan Meetings
- Multiple Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At Nantucket Restaurant
- Improvements To Trail Managed By JFK Museum Celebrated
- Dennis Proposed Family Shelter Escalates
- Comcast Donates 100 Laptops to Falmouth Service Center
- Barnstable Prepares For Second Summer Celebration As Summer Closes
- WATCH: Mashpee Selectboard member John Cotton discusses how he discovered the joys of Pickleball.
- Provincetown Gets Important Grant Benefiting Sewer System
- Lewis Bay Reopened For Shellfishing
- County Delegates Asks Governor To Stop Machine Gun Project
- Cape Cod National Seashore Unveils New Fee Booths
- Baby Born In Vehicle On Route 6
- Habitat For Humanity And Local Home Builders Partner For Week-Long Blitz Build