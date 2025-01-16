You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Yarmouth

Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Yarmouth

January 16, 2025



YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating an early afternoon rollover crash. The Honda Civic ended up on its side at Vineyard Street and Pine Grove Road. The driver was evaluated for injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

