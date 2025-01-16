YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police are investigating an early afternoon rollover crash. The Honda Civic ended up on its side at Vineyard Street and Pine Grove Road. The driver was evaluated for injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Driver evaluated after rollover crash in Yarmouth
January 16, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Influenza Uptick Reported By Outer Cape Health Services
- Portion Of Bearses Way Closing For Sewer Work
- NOAA Withdraws Vessel Speed Restriction Plan Proposed to Help Right Whales
- 2025 Cape Cod League Schedule Released
- Provincetown Begins Search for Next Police Chief
- Fire Officials Preach Fire Safety As Open Burning Season Takes Effect
- AmeriCorps To Hold Disaster Preparedness Fair
- Governor Signs Bill Protecting Cats From Abusive Practice
- PICS: Orleans Workforce Housing Underway
- Parents Concerned Over Ongoing Mold Problem at Monomoy Middle School
- Virtual Meeting On Vineyard Wind Incident Rescheduled
- Comment Period Open For Bourne Comprehensive Wastewater Plan
- Car Crashed into Sandwich Bank