EASTHAM – Eastham Fire responded to an overturned vehicle shortly after 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Nauset Green Way near Brackett Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver evaluated after vehicle overturns in Eastham
January 16, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Nantucket Historical Association Investing To Renovate Historical Properties
- Cape Cod National Seashore’s Winter Film Festival To Return With Focus On National Parks
- Goodbye ‘Godsend’: Expiration of Child Tax Credits Hits Home
- Markey Highlights Need for New Canal Bridges
- Barnstable Names New School Superintendent
- Federal Testing Website Launches Next Week, 4 Tests Per Home
- Gov. Baker Files $5B Bond Bill to Pay for Critical Services
- Sunday Journal – Winter Safety with MEMA Official
- Sunday Journal – RIZE Massachusetts
- Sunday Journal – Association to Preserve Cape Cod Annual Water Quality Report
- RFK Assassin Sirhan Sirhan Will Remain in Prison
- New COVID Testing Services Come to Outer Cape
- Human, Drug Trafficking Are Priorities for State US Attorney