Driver evaluated after vehicle overturns in Eastham

January 16, 2022

EASTHAM – Eastham Fire responded to an overturned vehicle shortly after 2 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Nauset Green Way near Brackett Road. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated but did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

