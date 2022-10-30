FALMOUTH – A two vehicle crash left one car on its roof in Falmouth. The collision happened on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) at Fordham Road sometime after noon Sunday. Firefighters had to extricate the driver of the overturned vehicle. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
Driver extriated after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth
October 30, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
