Driver extricated after pickup strikes tree in Mashpee

September 20, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

MASHPEE – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a driver after a pickup tree struck a tree in Mashpee. The crash happened about 1:15 PM on Sampson’s Mill Road at Clayton Circle. Once freed, the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

