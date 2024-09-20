MASHPEE – Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free a driver after a pickup tree struck a tree in Mashpee. The crash happened about 1:15 PM on Sampson’s Mill Road at Clayton Circle. Once freed, the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver extricated after pickup strikes tree in Mashpee
September 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
