DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash was reported in Dennis sometime after 5 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6A by Route 134. One person had to be extricated from the wreckage. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Dennis Police are investigating the crash.
Driver extricated after in Dennis
May 24, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
