Driver extricated after rollover crash in Falmouth

June 14, 2024

FALMOUTH – A traffic crash left a car on its side in Falmouth. The crash happened shortly before 11:30 PM Friday on North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) at Rockledge Drive. Firefighter assisted the driver in getting out of the vehicle. There did not appear to be any serious injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

