FALMOUTH – A pickup truck reportedly went into the median and rolled over in Falmouth shortly before 1 PM Monday. The crash happened on Route 28 southbound at Route 151. The driver was extricated and transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

A short time later, a large tree came down on Route 28 near Palmer Avenue blocking southbound lanes. A DPW crew was called to remove the tree.