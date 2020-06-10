WEST BARNSTABLE – One person was extricated after a vehicle overturned down an embankment in West Barnstable shortly before 8:30 PM Tuesday evening. The crash happened on Shootflying Hill Road near the Knights’s Inn. The driver was reported conscious when removed from the vehicle and treated at the scene. A dog was also rescued from the vehicle. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Driver extricated after rollover crash in West Barnstable
June 9, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
