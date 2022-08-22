YARMOUTH – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after their vehicle rolled on its roof in Yarmouth. It happened shortly before 1 PM on Route 6A near Peterson’s Market. The driver appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver extricated after rollover crash in Yarmouth
August 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
