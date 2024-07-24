You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after traffic on Route 28 in Mashpee

Driver extricated after traffic on Route 28 in Mashpee

July 24, 2024

MASHPEE – Firefighters had to extricate a victim from a traffic collision in Mashpee. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Sampsons Mill Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

