MASHPEE – Firefighters had to extricate a victim from a traffic collision in Mashpee. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Sampsons Mill Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver extricated after traffic on Route 28 in Mashpee
July 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- National Guard Seeking Bids for Proposed Gun Range
- Steamship Authority Board Votes For Moratorium On Boat Advertising
- Cape Cod Hospital and Falmouth Hospital Recognized for Stroke Care
- Toxic Algae Warning at West Reservoir, Harwich
- New Conservation And Housing Project Announced On Upper Cape
- Vineyard Wind Debris Reaches Cape Cod
- Kamala Harris Endorsed By Joe Biden For President After Cape Cod Visit
- Gun Reform Bill Passes Through State House
- Davenport Foundation Announces 2024 Arts Funding
- Barnstable County’s AquiFund Sees Sharp Uptick In Loan Dispersals Over Year-Long Period
- Barnstable County Fair Returns To Cape Cod Fairgrounds On Monday
- Damaged Vineyard Wind Turbine Deteriorates Further
- Cape Cod Association Announces Annual Scholarships