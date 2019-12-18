Driver extricated after two-vehicle crash in front of college in West Barnstable



WEST BARNSTABLE – At about 3:30 PM Wednesday afternoon, there was a head-on crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near the entrance to Cap Cod Community College. One driver had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. Both drivers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 132 was closed until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN