WEST BARNSTABLE – At about 3:30 PM Wednesday afternoon, there was a head-on crash on Iyannough Road (Route 132) near the entrance to Cap Cod Community College. One driver had to be extricated using the Jaws of Life. Both drivers were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Route 132 was closed until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Driver extricated after two-vehicle crash in front of college in West Barnstable
December 18, 2019
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
