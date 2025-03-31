BOURNE – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a driver after a vehicle overturned in Bourne. It happened about 5:15 PM Monday on the ramp from the East Rotary to Route 25. The victim did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver extricated after vehicle overturns in Bourne
March 31, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
