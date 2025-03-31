You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated after vehicle overturns in Bourne

Driver extricated after vehicle overturns in Bourne

March 31, 2025

BOURNE – Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free a driver after a vehicle overturned in Bourne. It happened about 5:15 PM Monday on the ramp from the East Rotary to Route 25. The victim did not appear to have suffered any serious injuries. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

