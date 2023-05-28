OSTERVILLE – Firefighters had to extricate a driver after their vehicle overturned in Osterville shortly before 11 AM Sunday morning. The crash happened on Bumps River Road near Pond Street. The victim appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver extricated after vehicle overturns in Osterville
May 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
