BARNSTABLE – A driver was seriously injured when their pickup truck went off Route 6 into a wooded area. The crash happened about 3:30 PM on the eastbound side near the Yarmouth town line before the Willow Street exit. Firefighters had to extricate the driver using the Jaws of Life. A MedFLight helicopter was called to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. Motorists should expect heavy delays in the area.
Driver extricated, airlifted after crash on Route 6 in Barnstable
June 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
