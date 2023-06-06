Driver extricated, airlifted after crash on Route 6 in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – A driver was seriously injured when their pickup truck went off Route 6 into a wooded area. The crash happened about 3:30 PM on the eastbound side near the Yarmouth town line before the Willow Street exit. Firefighters had to extricate the driver using the Jaws of Life. A MedFLight helicopter was called to land at Cape Cod Gateway Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. Motorists should expect heavy delays in the area.