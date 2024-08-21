Driver extricated and taken to trauma center after traffic crash in Bourne

BOURNE – A driver had to be extricated by firefighters using the Jaws of Life after a two-vehicle traffic collision in Bourne. The crash happened shortly after 2 PM Wednesday on Sandwich Road in the area of Weather Deck Drive. Once freed, the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Sandwich Road was closed and motorists were urged to use the Scenic Highway (Route 6) to travel along the canal.



From Bourne Police: On Wednesday, August 21, 2024 at approximately 2:07 PM,, Bourne Police and Bourne Fire & Rescue responded to the area of Sandwich Road and the Midway Recreation Area for the report of a motor vehicle collision. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2023 Toyota Rav4 operated by a 79-year-old female from Bourne and a Tractor Trailer unit collided when the Rav4 crossed the double-yellow, center line. The operator of the Rav4 was transported to an area hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life threatening. The operator of the tractor trailer reported no injuries. Sandwich Road was closed for approximately 20 minutes. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.