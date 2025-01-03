You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated, taken to hospital after pickup rolls over in Yarmouth

Driver extricated, taken to hospital after pickup rolls over in Yarmouth

January 3, 2025



YARMOUTH – Shortly before 4 PM Friday a pickup truck rolled over on Forrest Road near Lower Brook Road in Yarmouth. Yarmouth Firefighters had to remove the roof of the Chevy Silverado to free the driver, who was then transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Forrest Road was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Yarmouth Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

