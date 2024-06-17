Driver facing several charges after allegedly fleeing early morning crash in Wellfleet



WELLFLEET – On Sunday June 16, 2024 at approximately 6:08 AM, The Wellfleet Police Department received reports of a motor vehicle crash involving two cars on Route 6 in front of the Cumberland Farms. The responding officers arrived shortly after the initial reports of the crash. Upon their arrival it was determined that one of the drivers and sole occupant of 2016 Dodge Ram Pickup had fled on foot from the scene of the accident. Through investigation it was determined that the involved driver was a 31-year-old male party from Wellfleet.

The other involved driver was later transported to Cape Cod Hospital by the Wellfleet Fire Department.

Shortly after the initial response by officers a Tracking K9 unit (from the Town of Yarmouth) and aerial drone (from the Town of Truro) were deployed to locate the operator in a wooded area close to where the accident occurred.

At around 9:21 AM after a wooded area search members of the Wellfleet Police Department located and arrested the operator a quarter mile away from the location of the accident. He was later transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

The operator has been cited for several motor vehicle related offenses.

The Wellfleet Police Department would like to thank their partners in Public Safety at the Yarmouth Police Department and the Truro Fire Department.