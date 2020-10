BREWSTER – At approximately 2 PM Thursday, a GMC Sierra pickup truck went off Harwich Road (Route 124) and went down an embankment into the woods. The driver reportedly told Brewster Police he did a round trip to New Jersey Wednesday and was returning from Bourne today when the crash happened. Brewster Fire and Rescue was called for an evaluation but the man declined medical attention.



br100120 pickup off road Brewster from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.