Driver hospitalized, power knocked out after car vs pole crash in Eastham

EASTHAM – A car struck a utility pole in Eastham shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Bridge Road at the Cape Cod Rail Trail crossing. The driver was taken to by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A live wire on the ground sparked a brush fire. Eversource was requested to the scene as soon as possible. Eastham Police were on scene diverting traffic and investigating the cause of the crash. Power outages affecting nearly 2,500 Eversource customers were reported in the area and the traffic lights at Route 6 and Samoset Road were knocked out causing traffic delays.