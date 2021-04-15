EASTHAM – A car struck a utility pole in Eastham shortly before 12:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Bridge Road at the Cape Cod Rail Trail crossing. The driver was taken to by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A live wire on the ground sparked a brush fire. Eversource was requested to the scene as soon as possible. Eastham Police were on scene diverting traffic and investigating the cause of the crash. Power outages affecting nearly 2,500 Eversource customers were reported in the area and the traffic lights at Route 6 and Samoset Road were knocked out causing traffic delays.
Driver hospitalized, power knocked out after car vs pole crash in Eastham
April 15, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Homeless Americans Finally Getting a Chance at COVID-19 Shot
- Massachusetts House Unveils Budget Plan for New Fiscal Year
- Coast Guard Extends Certificate of Documentation Validity
- Upper Cape Hazardous Waste Collection is Saturday
- Independence House to Host Assault Awareness Symposium
- Baker Says J&J Pause Won’t Slow Vaccination Efforts
- AG Healey Calls for Action on “No Hate” Act
- Shark Center Opens for Season
- Biden to Pull US Troops from Afghanistan, End ‘Forever War’
- AP: Ponzi Schemer Bernie Madoff Dies in Prison
- Biden: US to Withdraw All Troops from Afghanistan by September 11
- Businesses Facing Massive Unemployment Tax Hike
- Orleans Releases Wastewater Infrastructure Project Updates