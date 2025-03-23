Driver in custody after failing to stop for police numerous times

BOURNE – A driver is in custody after failing to stop for police multiple times. The sequence of events started about 8 PM Saturday with Yarmouth Police trying to stop the vehicle. Police terminated the pursuit for safety reasons. A short time later the vehicle was spotted by Barnstable Police on Route 132. Again police called off the pursuit due to heavy traffic. The vehicle reportedly got onto Route 6 and Mass State Police were alerted including their helicopter. The chase resumed in Sandwich and went westbound on Route 6. The vehicle struck a Stop Sticks tire deflation device just before the Sagamore Bridge. The driver continued onto Scusset Beach Road before reportedly crashing into a Bourne Police cruiser. No injuries were reported and the driver was taken into custody. Further details were not immediately available.

Statement from Bourne Police: At approximately 8:00 PM, the Bourne Police Department assisted the Massachusetts State Police with a vehicle failing to stop. The vehicle being pursued was traveling westbound on Route 6, approaching the Sagamore Bridge. The Massachusetts State Police continued pursuing the vehicle as it subsequently traveled over the Sagamore Bridge, merged off of Route 3, and traveled onto Scusset Beach Road. Bourne officers assisted State Police in the pursuit. As a result of the vehicle attempting to elude police, the vehicle struck a marked Bourne Police cruiser. The male operator from Fall River, was then taken into custody by the Massachusetts State Police without further incident. No officers were injured. The male operator was transported to a local hospital with apparent minor injuries. The incident is currently being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police.