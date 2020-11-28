You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver in custody after leading troopers on chase down Route 6

Driver in custody after leading troopers on chase down Route 6

November 27, 2020

BARNSTABLE – A driver is in custody after leading State Police on a chase late Friday evening. The chase began near exit 3 in Sandwich sometime after 10:30 PM. Police deployed tire deflaters near exit 6 in Barnstable. The vehicle stopped a short distance down the road. The driver was then taken into custody. It was not immediately clear what charged would be filed.

