BARNSTABLE – A driver is in custody after leading State Police on a chase late Friday evening. The chase began near exit 3 in Sandwich sometime after 10:30 PM. Police deployed tire deflaters near exit 6 in Barnstable. The vehicle stopped a short distance down the road. The driver was then taken into custody. It was not immediately clear what charged would be filed.
Driver in custody after leading troopers on chase down Route 6
November 27, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
