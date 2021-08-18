FALMOUTH – A driver was injured in a crash in Falmouth sometime before 3:30 PM Wednesday. The vehicle crashed into the woods on Route 28 northbound between Thomas B. Landers Road and Route 151. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Driver injured after car crashes into woods off Route 28 in Falmouth
August 18, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- 2nd Man Pleads Guilty in Martha’s Vineyard ATM Skimming Scam
- Brewster Outlines Possible Acquisition of Sea Camps
- Local Schools to Benefit from State Skills Capital Grant Program
- Public Input Sought For Barnstable Boat Ramp Plans
- Unclaimed $500,000 Powerball Prize Nears Expiration
- Veterans Group Benefits From Falmouth Road Race Fundraiser
- Average Cranberry Crop Expected Despite Drought Conditions
- Coast Guard Suspends Search for Man Who Fell Overboard
- Jury in Cape Officer’s Slaying Ends 1st Day of Deliberations
- US to Recommend COVID Vaccine Boosters at 8 Months
- Coast Guard Searches for Man Who Went Overboard
- Postal Service Says Thank You To Steamship Authority
- Pelham House Resort Seeing Successful Summer After Remodel