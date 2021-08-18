You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver injured after car crashes into woods off Route 28 in Falmouth

August 18, 2021

FALMOUTH – A driver was injured in a crash in Falmouth sometime before 3:30 PM Wednesday. The vehicle crashed into the woods on Route 28 northbound between Thomas B. Landers Road and Route 151. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

