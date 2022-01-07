BOURNE – A driver was injured in a rollover crash on Route 6 before the Sagamore Bridge around 10 PM Thursday evening. The driver was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver injured after rollover crash on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge
January 6, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- As Cases Surge, Barnstable County Officials Urge Caution
- Capitol Police Chief Says Force Sure ‘To Get Tested Again’
- Massachusetts’ COVID-19 Death Total Climbs Past 20,000
- Cape Cod Healthcare Launching $125M Fundraising Initiative
- Dennis Planning Groundbreaking for New Fire Station
- Additional COVID Testing Announced for Cape Cod and Islands
- Bourne Bridge Maintenance Work to Begin Thursday Morning
- Town Of Dennis Issuing Dog Licenses To Residents Through End Of Month
- Harwich Meetinghouse Prepares For Premiere Of New Concert Series
- AAA Northeast Issues Vehicle Advisories As Region Endures Cold Temperatures
- Fire Officials Say It’s Time to Ditch Christmas Trees
- Chatham Plans on Re-imposing Mask Order
- Steamship Authority Imposing Employee Vaccine Requirement