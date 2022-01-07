You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver injured after rollover crash on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

Driver injured after rollover crash on Route 6 before Sagamore Bridge

January 6, 2022

BOURNE – A driver was injured in a rollover crash on Route 6 before the Sagamore Bridge around 10 PM Thursday evening. The driver was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

