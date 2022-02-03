You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver injured after vehicle rolls on roof in Hyannis

February 3, 2022

HYANNIS – A BMW sedan reportedly struck at least two parked cars before rolling over just after 7 AM Thursday morning. The crash happened on Arrowhead Drive off Tevyaw Road in Hyannis. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle but did suffer injuries and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

