You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver injured in rollover crash in Truro

Driver injured in rollover crash in Truro

October 8, 2024

TRURO – A driver was injured after their vehicle reportedly overturned in Truro. It happened sometime after 2:30 PM on Collins Road at Fox Bottom Road. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Truro Police and Cape Cod National Seashore Rangers also responded to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

