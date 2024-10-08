TRURO – A driver was injured after their vehicle reportedly overturned in Truro. It happened sometime after 2:30 PM on Collins Road at Fox Bottom Road. The victim was transported by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital. Truro Police and Cape Cod National Seashore Rangers also responded to the scene. Further details were not immediately available.
Driver injured in rollover crash in Truro
October 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Experts to Tackle Affordable Housing at Summit
- WATCH: State Rep. Mathew Muratore Talks Campaign for State Senator
- WATCH: State Rep. Dylan Fernandes Talks Campaign for State Senator
- Healey’s Office Announces New Memorandum Of Understanding On Canal Bridges Replacement
- Two injured in Barnstable crash
- Two More West Nile Virus Cases Reported
- Mass Maritime Academy To Welcome New Training Vessel This Friday
- Outer Cape Health Services Offering Vaccines For COVID, Other Common Illnesses
- Entanglement Determined As Cause Of Death For Right Whale Found Near Vineyard
- UPDATED: Barnstable County Sheriff Collecting Donations for Hurricane Helene Victims
- Dennis Town Meeting Approves Funding For Wastewater System
- Sunday Journal – Bill Hanney Talks New Entertainment Space at Cape Cod Mall Replacing Regal Cinemas
- Port Strike Has Been Suspended