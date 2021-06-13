Updated: Hyannis woman killed in overnight rollover crash on Route 6 in Dennis



DENNIS – A driver was killed after reportedly being ejected during a rollover crash in Dennis around 1 AM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 6 Eastbound before exit 78A (old exit 9A). The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital but was later pronounced dead. State Police say the driver was not wearing a seat belt. A passenger escaped the wrecked vehicle with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation by Mass State Police.

MSP Spokesperson David Procopio tells Cape Wide News that preliminary investigation by MSP indicates that a 2004 Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling east on Route 6 approaching exit 78A. For reasons still under investigation, shortly before 1 a.m., the vehicle crossed the solid yellow fog line on the northern edge of road, driving onto the rumble strip. The operator attempted to turn hard to the right to re-enter the travel lane and the Hyundai rotated and rolled over and then went off the southern edge of the road.

The unbelted operator, a 22-year-old Hyannis woman, was ejected from the Hyundai and suffered fatal injuries. The front passenger, who was belted, was able to remove herself from the Hyundai with minor injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing and is being conducted by Troop D of the Massachushetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.