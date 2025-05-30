New details: Driver cited after crashing into utility pole in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – A vehicle smashed into a utility pole snapping it in Yarmouth just after midnight Friday morning. The collision happened on Old Main Street in Yarmouth. The utility pole likely prevented the car from crashing into the house behind it. The driver was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Eversource was called to replace the pole.

From Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police responded to a serious vehicle crash on Old Main Street just after midnight Friday morning, sending one person to the hospital. When officers arrived, they found a Ford Mustang with heavy front-end damage and the driver still inside.

Just prior to the crash, the vehicle had reportedly been spinning its tires and “fishtailing” as it accelerated at a high speed down Old Main Street. The vehicle then struck a utility pole, sheering it from the base of the pole and approximately 12 feet off the ground. The car then came to rest in the front yard of a South Yarmouth residence.

Yarmouth Fire Department paramedics extricated and treated the driver for injuries prior to transporting him to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries.

The 20-year-old operator was cited with Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Speeding at a Rate of Speed Greater than Reasonable, and Marked Lanes Violation.