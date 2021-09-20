You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver ok after dump truck gets caught in wires in Orleans

Driver ok after dump truck gets caught in wires in Orleans

September 20, 2021

Orleans Fire-Rescue/CWN

ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that a dump truck became entangled in wires on Route 6A near Stop and Shop around 4 PM. The driver was safely moved from the vehicle. Crews from Eversource, Verizon, and Buckler’s Towing Service are working to secure the scene. Power in the immediate area could be interrupted for a short time. Traffic was being detoured by Orleans Police Department

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 