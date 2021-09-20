ORLEANS – Orleans Fire-Rescue reports that a dump truck became entangled in wires on Route 6A near Stop and Shop around 4 PM. The driver was safely moved from the vehicle. Crews from Eversource, Verizon, and Buckler’s Towing Service are working to secure the scene. Power in the immediate area could be interrupted for a short time. Traffic was being detoured by Orleans Police Department
Driver ok after dump truck gets caught in wires in Orleans
September 20, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
