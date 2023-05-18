FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Falmouth shortly after 7 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road at Canterbury Road. The victim was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital while a MedFlight helicopter responded to fly him to an off-Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police who advised Sandwich Rosd is closed between Deepwood Drive and Tamarack Road.
Driver reportedly ejected from vehicle during rollover crash in Falmouth
May 18, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
