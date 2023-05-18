Driver reportedly ejected from vehicle during rollover crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A man was seriously injured in a rollover crash in Falmouth shortly after 7 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Sandwich Road at Canterbury Road. The victim was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and was rushed to Falmouth Hospital while a MedFlight helicopter responded to fly him to an off-Cape trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police who advised Sandwich Rosd is closed between Deepwood Drive and Tamarack Road.