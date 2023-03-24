You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver rescued after vehicle gets stuck in rising tide at Lieutenant Island Bridge in Wellfleet

March 24, 2023

WELLFLEET – A driver had to be rescued after their vehicle reportedly became disabled in the rising tide at the Lieutenant Island Bridge in Wellfleet. Rescuers responded to the location about 2 PM with a boat to rescue the person from the bridge who declined medical treatment. A wrecker was called to retrieve the vehicle.

