Updated: FedEx driver rescued by boat after truck gets stuck in rising tide at Lieutenant’s Island Bridge in Wellfleet





WELLFLEET – Wellfleet firefighters used a boat to rescue the driver of a FedEx truck caught in the incoming tide. The incident happened about 11:30 AM Saturday at The Lieutenant’s Island Bridge. The driver declined any medical treatment. The Bridge routinely floods at high tide.



Update from Wellfleet Fire: At 11:33 AM on March 1, 2025, the Wellfleet Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a submerged delivery truck with the driver in the vehicle.

Two firefighters entered the water with a rescue boat to assist the driver. By 11:56 AM, firefighters successfully reached the individual and confirmed that the driver was uninjured. The patient was transported to shore by boat and safely reached land, where EMS evaluated him.

The Wellfleet Fire Department urges residents and drivers to exercise caution on Lieutenant Island Road, especially during high tides. Rising tides can create hazardous conditions and pose significant risks to motorists.

Top Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN; lower photo by Wellfleet Fire/CWN