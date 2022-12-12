You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne

Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne

December 11, 2022

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and went over a guardrail down an embankment. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM in the area of 149 County Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating if slippery roads were a factor in the crash.

