BOURNE – A driver was seriously injured after their vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and went over a guardrail down an embankment. The crash happened sometime after 9:30 PM in the area of 149 County Road. Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the victim from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was not available due to weather so the victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Bourne Police are investigating if slippery roads were a factor in the crash.
Driver seriously injured after car goes over guardrail down embankment in Bourne
December 11, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Hospitalizations Signal Rising COVID-19 Risk For Seniors
- Dan’l Webster Inn Sells For Over $6 Million
- Grant Fraud by Local Clean Energy Company Results in Prison
- Airlines Expand Deal That U.S. Is Trying to Break Up
- Wholesale Inflation in US Further Slowed in November to 7.4%
- Vineyard Wind Projects Continue on Hyannis Roads
- Barnstable County Suspends COVID Vaccination Policy for Employees
- Brittney Griner Back Home in US After Russian Prisoner Swap
- Sunday Journal – Andrew Gottlieb Talks Retaining Legal Team, Bridge Task Force
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center
- As Supply Chains Unclog, Consumers Enjoy Some Relief
- Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Development Grant Program
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Closes 2022 Shark Research Season