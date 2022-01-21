CENTERVILLE – A driver was seriously injured when their vehicle struck a tree in Centerville Friday morning. The crash happened shortly after 7 AM in the parking lot of the Cape Cod 5 bank at the Centerville Shopping Plaza off Route 28. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash remains under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Driver seriously injured after car strikes tree in Centerville
January 21, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
