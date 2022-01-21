You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver seriously injured after car strikes tree in Centerville

Driver seriously injured after car strikes tree in Centerville

January 21, 2022

CENTERVILLE – A driver was seriously injured when their vehicle struck a tree in Centerville Friday morning. The crash happened shortly after 7 AM in the parking lot of the Cape Cod 5 bank at the Centerville Shopping Plaza off Route 28. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital. The crash remains under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 