Driver killed in crash in Falmouth

June 4, 2022

Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that At 12:29 PM, officers were dispatched to the area of Seacoast Shores Blvd. for a report of an erratic vehicle striking multiple mailboxes. While officers were in route to the area a second caller reported the vehicle had struck a utility pole and tree in the area of Edgewater Dr. East and Hampden Rd. Falmouth Fire and Rescue arrived on scene moments before police and began to render medical aid to the single male occupant of the vehicle. He was transported to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police Collision Anaylsis and Reconstruction Section (CARS).

David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

