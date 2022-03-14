Driver seriously injured after rollover crash into median of Route 25

BOURNE – One person was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into the median of Route 25 in Bourne. The crash happened just after 6 AM westbound near mile marker 8. The victim was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. The left lane in both directions was closed while the vehicle was towed and guardrail damage was repaired.