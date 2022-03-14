BOURNE – One person was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into the median of Route 25 in Bourne. The crash happened just after 6 AM westbound near mile marker 8. The victim was transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police. The left lane in both directions was closed while the vehicle was towed and guardrail damage was repaired.
Driver seriously injured after rollover crash into median of Route 25
March 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Nantucket Shops Scrambling After UPS Misses Ferry Bookings
- Tom Brady is Returning to Tampa to Play 23rd Season in NFL
- Chatham Retains AAA Bond Rating
- Health Officials Advise When to Still Wear a Mask
- Orleans Cultural Council Announces 2022 Grant Recipients
- Mashpee Seeks Clarity on Solar Project
- Coastal Projects Get Sea Grant Funding
- Input Sought on Route 28 Corridor Study
- Veterans Groups Collaborate for Falmouth Food Pantry Program
- AAA Warns of Drowsy Driving Risks after Daylight Saving Time
- Research Team Spots Right Whales South of Nantucket
- Nantucket Health Director Optimistic About COVID Numbers
- Official Says Climate Change Is Affecting Regional Tick Activity